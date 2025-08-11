Strength in numbers: Hailsham Harriers take Henfield Half by storm

Thirty-six Hailsham Harriers excitedly joined 240 runners for the Henfield Half Marathon on a beautiful summer’s day on Sunday.

The event was hosted by Henfield Leisure Centre in conjunction with Henfield Joggers.

As a new addition within the Sussex Grand Prix League, the Henfield Half Marathon was race number eight of 12 league races held from March through to November in which Sussex clubs compete against each other for team and individual awards.

This late summer trail half marathon boasts an inclusive, scenic off-road course along the banks of the River Adur and the disused railway path - the Downslink.

The route used flint paths, stiles, kissing gates, bridges and delivered beautiful views and stunning scenery. Hailsham Harriers were proud to display strong team camaraderie and hardy performances as the largest team on the day.

Flying over the trails and first Harrier home was Chris Doherty, battling for first place with Peacehaven’s Ollie Sprague. Chris finished in an impressive 1:20:46 taking second place whilst men’s captain Carl Barton finished in 1:32:14, 15th place.

Hailsham’s Claire Keith had her own battle for first place with Seaford’s Sam Alvarez and with just 20 seconds between them, Claire finished a mighty second place in 1:35:47and first in age.

Los Burrett flew home in 1:39:50 despite suffering a wasp sting at the halfway marker. Los was closely followed by team mates Audrey Haddon, Graham Woolley and Ladies Captain, Helen O’Sullivan who crossed the line together in 1:41:43, with Katy Reed 1:43:03, Adam Davies 1:43:15, Oli Paterson 1:46:43, Sarah Day 1:46:52, Maria Smith 1:49:48, Ryan West 1:51:29, Chris Shoult 1:52:27, Club Vice Chair: Tom Price 1:52:43, Graham Purdye 1:53:14, Abi Morris 1:54:48, Vinny Thrower 1:55:31, Tracy Erridge 1:58:34, Gary Smith 1:59:06, Steph and Mark Bassett 2:01:04, Belinda Cramp 2:04:08, Claire Shilling 2:11:31, Marcos Jarvis 2:13:44, Ed Diplock 2:15:26, Victoria Little 2:17:07, Lou Lou Williams 2:23:20, Ros Daintree 2:30:22, Kevin Morris 2:31:06, Andrew Moore 3:32:16, Louisa Geer and Andrea Gilkes 2:35:52, Jayne Morris 2:36:03, Ros Thomson 3:01:15 and Roberto Proietti 3:20:56.

The Harriers thanked Henfield Leisure Centre and Henfield Joggers for a fantastic event, wonderful marshals and a beautiful route.

Race number nine of the Sussex Grand Prix is Hailsham’s own flagship race, the 39th John Faulds Hellingly 10K, on Sunday, September 29. More information along with how to enter can be found on their website hailsham-harriers.org.uk