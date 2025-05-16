Taylor Fritz and Joao Fonseca among star names coming to Eastbourne for summer tennis tournament

Some of the biggest names in men’s tennis are coming to Eastbourne this summer.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor Fritz, Jakub Mensik, Joao Fonseca, Francisco Cerundolo and Jacob Fearnley are all part of a star-studded line-up at Lexus Eastbourne Open 2025.

World number four Fritz, of the USA, will be looking to defend his title, having won the ATP 250 event for the third time in 2024.

Argentine Cerundolo was the Eastbourne champion in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brazil's Joao Fonseca celebrates victory over Jakub Mensik, of Czech Republic, during the Next Gen ATP Finals in Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Teenagers Mensik, of the Czech Republic, and Brazil’s Fonseca will make their Eastbourne debuts after bursting onto the ATP scene with some stunning tennis.

Mensik is one of the standout players of the year so far on the ATP Tour – winning his first ATP Masters 1000 title at the Miami Open. The 19-year-old beat Jack Draper, Fritz and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic en-route to the title.

Fonseca, meanwhile, is tipped to be among the best players in tennis after winning the Next Gen ATP Finals and the Argentina Open title. The 18-year-old made his first Grand Slam main draw appearance at the Australian Open this year – beating ninth seed Andrey Rublev in straight sets before losing out to Lorenzo Sonego in round two.

British No.2 Jacob Fearnley – who has soared up the rankings in the last year – will be a fan favourite in Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

World number four Taylor Fritz, of the USA, will be looking to defend his title, having won the ATP 250 event for the third time in 2024. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA)

He said: "I made my ATP Tour debut in Eastbourne last year, so this is an event that is special for me.

"Getting to compete in front of your home fans is always an incredible feeling and being on the south coast in Eastbourne makes it one of the most unique events in the calendar.

"Winning the title in Nottingham last summer, in my first tournament out of college, gave me a huge amount of confidence and it's helped me get where I am today. I love competing on the grass, I think it's a great surface for my game so hopefully I can challenge for more success this year."

In the women’s event, Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova, reigning Eastbourne title-holder Daria Kasatkina and home-favourite Sonay Kartal have already been announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jakub Mensik is one of the standout players of the year so far on the ATP Tour – winning his first ATP Masters 1000 title at the Miami Open. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Read our interview with Sonay Kartal – the British number three from Brighton – at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/sport/im-just-growing-in-confidence-sussex-tennis-star-sonay-kartal-looks-ahead-to-eastbourne-open-debut-5079430

The Lexus Eastbourne Open will take place from June 21 to 28 at Devonshire Park in Eastbourne.

Limited tickets are still available for the Lexus Eastbourne Open this summer. To secure your seat, visit https://tickets.lta.org.uk/content/