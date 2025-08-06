Tennis: Draw on the road for Hampden Park Ladies

By Barbara Hardcastle
Contributor
Published 6th Aug 2025, 11:44 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2025, 13:12 BST
HPTC Ladies, L to R - Helen Mitchell, Gemma Game, Jenny Hughes, Nicola Tusonplaceholder image
HPTC Ladies, L to R - Helen Mitchell, Gemma Game, Jenny Hughes, Nicola Tuson
Hampden Park Tennis Club ladies’ first team travelled to Comptons Tennis Club near Horsham for their final Summer Doubles League match.

It was very cloudy and blustery but the team were lucky to finish the match before any rain came.

Helen Mitchell and Jenny Hughes beat their second pair, Helen and Paula, 6-2, 6-1, and Nicola Tuson and Gemma Game put up a strong fight against their first pair, Julie & Flaminia, losing 6-4, 6-1.

In the second round Nicola and Gemma beat their second pair 6-2, 6-4 but sadly Helen and Jenny just failed to beat their first pair by losing the championship tie-break, the overall score 6-3, 2-6, 5-10.

The match result was a fair 2-2 draw – leaving Hampden Park in runners-up position in the league with two remaining matches to be played by other teams.

If you wish to find out more about Hampden Park Tennis club visit www.hampdenparktennis.co.uk

