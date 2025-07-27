Varied results for Goring Manor

In eight matches over the past couple of weeks, Gorjng Manor have won four, lost three and drawn one.

The first match was a Brodie Tray league match at Marine Gardens. Goring won on 2 rinks and drew on another third. Picking up the points for having a higher aggregate shots tally, Goring ran out 7 points to 3 winners.

Top rink for Goring was Gordon Walker, Tom Fisher, Margaret Walker and skip Bill Porter. Skip Stuart Andrews also won and skip Pete Treagust drew.

In a West Sussex Bowls League match away to Bognor, despite losing on 2 of the 3 rinks, Goring came away with a 4-4 draw in points thanks to a resounding top rink, by Doug Hunt, Gordon Walker, Graham Nicholson and skip Chris Wood, who won by 30 shots.

Dawn Poland about to deliver at Marine Gardens

Tarring Priory were visitors to Field Place for a Stracey Shield league match. A tight match had Goring winning on only one rink and drawing on another. But such were the closeness of the games, only 2 shots separated the teams at the end in favour of Priory for a 3-7 defeat for Goring.

Scot Edwards, Alan Turley and skip Mick Mayes were the only rink winners in a heavy Brodie defeat at Maltravers.

East Preston B were the next visitors to Field Place for a West Sussex League match. Two winning rinks and a draw saw Goring gain a 7-1 victory. Top rink went to Pete Planner, Mick Curtis, Graham Nicholson and skip Chris Wood. Skip Chris Adams also won and skip Bill Porter drew.

Another heavy away defeat in the Brodie Tray followed, away to Shoreham, even though Goring drew on 2 rinks.

Going back to Marine Gardens for a Stracey match brought Goring a 6-4 win thanks to a top rink performance by Kevin Bourhill, Keith Goodson, Gordon Walker and skip Pete Treagust and a win for skip Wendy Davies.

There was a chance to relax with a friendly at home to Tarring Priory. Both teams won on 2 rinks but Gorjng snatched victory by 68-64.