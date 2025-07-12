Sussex has a Wimbledon title winner – and Julian Cash is the toast of the county.

Cash and his partner Lloyd Glasspool are men’s doubles champions at SW19 after beating Australian Rinky Hijikata and Dutchman David Pel in the final 6-2, 7-6.

They’re the first British pair in 89 years to win the contest.

Today’s final followed Thursday’s semi when Brighton-based star Cash, 28, and Glasspool blew away fourth seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos to put themselves just one win away from Grand Slam glory.

The pair – who also won the men’s doubles titles at Queen’s and Eastbourne – here’s the story of their victory at Devonshire Park last month – got a huge cheer from the Wimbledon crowd after clinching victory and again as they were called forward to recieve the prizes.

Speaking to on-court interviewer Rishi Persad, Cash said: “We’ve played a crazy amount of tennis on grass. We were under a lot of pressure here and what we’ve done is surreal., Thanks to all of you (fans) for coming out today.

"It would be crazy of me not to thank my family – thank you so much, it means the world to me.

Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool in action at Wimbledon (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

"To do it here – it’s incredible.”

Glasspool was asked about being the first British pair to win the title since 1936 and said: “It sounds incredible. You’ve had one Brit winner for a couple of years and now you’ve got two.”

Glasspool congratulated the losing finalists and thanked everyone who’d helped him and Cash to this tumultuous victory. He also praised the LTA for their massive support in his career.

"We’ll never forget this day,” Glasspool said.

Cash was born in Brighton and lived in Fulking until he was 18 when he moved to Burgess Hill.

He first started playing when he was seven years-old at Wickwoods Country Club, Hassocks, which was just five minutes down the road from where he lived.

He always enjoyed spending his weekends down at the club playing with his friends and quickly picked up a love for the sport and how challenging it was.

As a junior, Cash won the Junior National Championships in 2012 and rose as high as 68 on the ITF Junior Tour - qualifying for Junior Wimbledon in 2013 and 2014.

More follows...