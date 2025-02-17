Despite a valiant effort, the full-timers of Brighton & Hove Albion proved too strong as Worthing’s Sussex Women’s Cup hopes came to a halt at the semi-final stage in a 3-1 loss.

After recovering a two-goal deficit to take a point away to league leaders Moneyfields on Thursday night, a tough week concluded with a semi-final tie against the Albion.

Libby Kingshott returned while Chloe Winchester and Lauren Amerena kept their spots. Meg Curran and Becs Bell were restored to the starring line-up with Georgia Tibble and Izzy Franklin on the bench alongside Katie Cooper.

The first opening fell to the hosts thanks to Katie Young’s long ball setting Amerena racing clear of Emilie Gay and breaking into the area, where a fine tackle by Jess Pegram stopped her.

Worthing on the attack v Brighton - picture by Onerebelsview

It took until the 24th minute for the deadlock to be broken. Opposing skippers Dan Rowe and Elliana Martin tussled on the halfway line, with the ball breaking kindly for Tahirah Heron to steal it off the pair and hurtle down the right wing. Heron played a perfect pass into Rhianna Fowler who snuck her shot inside the far post.

Just past the half-hour mark, it was two. Heron was released along the same wing and burst to the byline before seeing her cross diverted in at the near post by the unfortunate Young for an own goal.

Franklin went long and the visitors struggled to clear the danger, allowing the alert Amerena to capitalise. Her delivery was controlled in an instant by Winchester and smashed in.

The two-goal margin might have been restored had Fowler not buried Martin’s lay-off into the side netting, two minutes from the break.

Almost straight after the change of ends, some neat approach work resulted in Olivia Johnson sending in a low centre that missed one of two half-time subs, Clarabella Hall, but Heron was ready and waiting to pounce. Eleanor Keegan showed bravery to block at close quarters.

Moments later, Rowe’s free-kick was flicked on by Bell for Sophie Humphrey to nearly pull another one back, only for substitute May Balmer to deny here at short range.

Johnson drilled across a low delivery that went unpunished, to the relief of the home support – prior to the impressive Evie Milner riding a couple of challenges and releasing Heron.

This time the winger was met by keeper Kingshott, but the Albion player was a whisker away from making it 3-1 when her lobbed effort dropped a fraction the wrong side of the back stick.

Albion’s third did soon arrive.

Worthing’s attempts at playing out from the back were thwarted by Gay’s interception and slide-rule pass for Hall. The interval introduction held off the close attentions of Young to slot past Kingshott, despite Dani Lane’s presence on the line.

Hall nearly doubled her tally, following Heron making hay on the left and drifting inside to provide the platform for Gay to slip in Johnson; Kingshott getting down well at her front stick, though relieved to watch the ball whizz inches past the opposite apparatus.

The Rebels’ custodian did brilliantly to deny Hall’s latest effort, after she’d been picked out inside the area and sidestepped the recently introduced Franklin.

The returning Cooper had Bell scurrying into space, but the move ended with Tibble heading marginally over.

Amerena’s juggling skills were met with Cooper’s nifty footwork, which created room for a short pass to Rowe, followed by a longer one for an unmarked Bell that ended via a deflection in the arms of Lily Murray.

And it was Brighton who moved on o the final.