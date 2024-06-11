Watch more of our videos on Shots!

EasyJet, London Gatwick’s largest airline, has announced two entirely new destinations to its network with two new routes starting from the airport starting this winter.

Having never operated the routes before, a new twice-weekly route to, Tromso in Norway, will start on November 19 and operate on Mondays and Fridays throughout winter so customers can plan an arctic adventure in one of the best places in the world to see the Northern Lights.

Also launching from London Gatwick on November 11 is a new connection to Strasbourg in France, another brand-new destination for easyJet, operating on Mondays, Fridays and Sundays giving customers the choice of weekdays and the weekend to explore a fascinating city that lies on the border of France and Germany.

Both new routes announced today are part of easyJet’s largest ever batch of new routes with 33 on sale from across the UK today.

All the latest routes provide an interesting mix of destinations providing customers with even more choice when planning their summer getaway, whether they want to relax by crystal clear waters or discover some of Europe’s most charming cities

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK country manager, said: “We are delighted to be adding two new routes from Gatwick this winter, both of which offer something for everyone from arctic winter escapes to short city hops, we are providing more choice for customers from across the South East who chose us for our unrivalled network, fantastic service and great value fares.

EasyJet is London Gatwick’s largest airline and the largest base in its network and recently celebrated carrying 250 million passengers to and from the airport since it started flying there on December 16, 1999 with its first flight to Geneva before opening its own base in 2002.

EasyJet connects London Gatwick to major cities across Europe like Paris and Amsterdam, as well as to a range of fantastic leisure destinations such as Spain, Italy, Tunisia, Turkey and Egypt, offering value great fares and a convenient schedule for both leisure and business travellers.

EasyJet now operates 84 destinations and flew almost seven million passengers to and from the airport last year.

Flights on new routes are now available to book at easyJet.com and via the mobile app.

London Gatwick to Strasbourg flights will operate three times a week on Mondays, Fridays, and Sundays from November 11 with fares from £46.99.