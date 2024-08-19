Eyeconic: P&O Cruises offer unique holiday photos by capturing beauty of eyes through high-definition iris imagery

Nancy Fielder
By Nancy Fielder

Editor

Published 19th Aug 2024, 17:13 BST
Eyeconic captures the beauty of eyes through high-definition iris imageryEyeconic captures the beauty of eyes through high-definition iris imagery
Eyeconic captures the beauty of eyes through high-definition iris imagery | P&O Cruises
Everybody loves a good holiday photo but one travel firm is now offering a unique and eye-catching image to holidaymakers.

P&O Cruises has launched Eyeconic, a unique method of photography that captures the beauty of eyes through high-definition iris imagery.

Eyeconic photographers capture highly sophisticated pictures of the iris, the coloured part of the eye, to create a detailed and unique piece of artwork. To create the image, a light is continuously shone into the eye whilst the subject sits still. The result is a unique holiday keepsake.

As every single eye on this planet is different, from the colour to the texture, the photographs of the guest’s eye and the resulting piece of art, is detailed and distinctive. It may be done alone, with a partner, friend or family and guests can be sure that no one else will have the same image.

Eyeconic is available across P&O Cruises ships*, with prices starting from £40 per image.

For more information or to book a holiday, call P&O Cruises on 0345 356 9999, visit www.pocruises.com or visit a travel agent.

