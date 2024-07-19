New Labour government 'will directly control 54 per cent of passenger trains'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More than half of all passenger trains will be state-run by this time next year, The Telegraph has reported.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This comes after the new Labour government pledged to proceed with plans to nationalise the railways – introducing its flagship rail nationalisation bill to Parliament on Thursday (July 18).

An article on The Telegraph’s website read: “It’s ‘full steam ahead’ for Labour’s plan to renationalise the railways as data analysis shows it will control 3.1m services by next July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Government will directly control 54 per cent of passenger trains across the country by July 2025, data analysis by The Telegraph has revealed.”

Keir Starmer, Leader of the Labour Party and Labour's Shadow Transport Secretary Louise Haigh (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

The article quoted Transport Secretary Louise Haigh’s post on social media, which read: “Public ownership of rail, full steam ahead.”

The national newspaper reported that the number of individual services run by the Government is set to increase from a quarter of all trains to more than half of them by July 2025.

"Over the next 12 months four passenger rail contracts will expire, meaning ministers can bring them under state control,” transport correspondent Gareth Corfield, added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They are c2c, Chiltern, South Western Railway (SWR) and Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR).

“Analysis of figures published by the Office of Rail and Road, the regulator, showed that 5,677,890 train services ran in the 12 months leading up to April.

“Of those, a quarter were under state control. This figure is set to double to more than half of all trains – that is, 3.1 million, or 54.8 per cent – by July next year.”