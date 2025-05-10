Sussex home to four of the most popular seaside resorts in the UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex is home to four of the most popular seaside resorts in the UK, new research has found.

The UK’s seaside towns are a go-to escape when a bank holiday and summer roll around – and with sunshine on the cards, Brits are already planning their coastal getaways.

But which seaside spots truly stand out when it comes to food, weather, beaches and things to do?

To find out, VegasSlotsOnline analysed 29 of the UK’s most popular seaside resorts using metrics like average summer temperatures, beach review scores, and the number of restaurants, bars, and activities on offer.

The study then revealed a ranking of the best UK beach breaks for the long weekend or summer holiday, whether you're after foodie finds, budget fun, or sun-soaked relaxation.

Brighton ranks as the best seaside spot in the UK. It boasts the most restaurants (907), cafes (112), and activities (674) compared to other analysed resorts.

The city offers global cuisine, charming lanes, and classic pier amusements at the iconic Brighton Pier arcade.

Swansea came in second, boasting the highest-rated beach – County Hall Beach – with a perfect five-star average review score.

This historic city offers a great foodie scene with 526 restaurants and 59 cafes, plus 328 activities, including the National Waterfront Museum and The Glynn Vivian Art Gallery.

Bournemouth rounds off the top three, with beautiful summer temperatures averaging at 16.7°C, and an Airbnb costing £790 for one week.

For sunseekers, research reveals Hastings is the warmest town in the summer months, where you’ll experience an average of 16.8°C.

The East Sussex town ranks fifth overall in the list of the UK’s best seaside resorts, with the average cost of an Airbnb coming to £824 for a week.

Eastbourne comes eighth in the ranking, one place ahead of Worthing in ninth.

The West Sussex town just beats out its East Sussex counterpart in terms of average temperature. Worthing averages 16.4°C, slightly more than Eastbourne’s 16.3°C.

And it’s a similar story when you compare the number of restaurants in each town. Worthing has 299, just one more than Eastbourne’s 298.

The average cost of a week’s stay in an Airbnb in Eastbourne comes to £825, which is £2 more than an average stay in Worthing.

But Eastbourne has Worthing beaten with the number of things to do. According to the study, Eastbourne has 183 things to do, while Worthing has 143.

And the East Sussex town has more cafes than its West Sussex counterpart. Eastbourne has 46 cafes, while Worthing has 28.