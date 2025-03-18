TUI’s top holiday picks for Snow White’s Seven Dwarfs: Grumpy's wellness retreat, Happy’s Thailand beach bash, and Sneezy's escape to fresh air!

Disney’s much anticipated live-action remake of Snow White will be hitting cinema screens on March 22. Eighty-eight years after the original animated movie first wowed audiences, the new adaptation stars Golden Globe winner Rachel Zegler as the titular princess, and Gal Gadot as the evil queen.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But beyond the actresses at the front and centre, who could forget about those loveable dwarfs: Doc, Happy, Sleepy, Sneezy, Bashful, Dopey and Grumpy.

After almost nine decades of being some of the most recognizable Disney characters, it’s time they got a well-deserved break. That’s why TUI have curated the perfect holiday for each of the dwarfs – highlighting where Sneezy should go to avoid high pollen count and where Grumpy could kick back in blissful solitude.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For holidaymakers who personally identify with one of the dwarfs’ iconic characteristics, TUI’s round up is sure to help.

Doc – Educational culture in Egypt

As the leader of the pack and relied upon day in day out, Doc is no doubt in need of a solo retreat. But never one to sit still, he’d likely take the chance to learn something new and embrace rich history and culture.

And where better to do so than a river cruise down the Nile? With a qualified Egyptologist onboard, and plenty of chances to explore historic tombs and monuments, Doc would thrive with the mix of education and relaxation available on TUI River Cruise’s ‘Ancient Gods and famous Pharaohs’ itinerary.

TUI River Cruises offers 7-night sailings on TUI Bahareya. Prices start from £1551 per person based on two adults sharing a Superior French Balcony Cabin on an all-inclusive basis. Price includes flights from London Gatwick airport on the 11th November 2025, two excursions and transfers. To find out more about this holiday or to book go to tui.co.uk/river-cruises, visit your local TUI holiday store or download our app.

Happy – Beach parties in Thailand

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a true extrovert and the life of the party, Happy would love dancing away the night and meeting new people on a multi-destination holiday in Thailand. Happy would first get to take in towering limestone cliffs and powdery beaches of Krabi before journeying onto lively Phuket, where – come evening – the sandy beach doubles as a dancefloor.

TUI offers 14-night multi destination trips to Thailand, with 7-nights in Krabi followed by 7-nights in Phuket. Prices start from £1476 per person, based on two adults sharing twin rooms at the 3T+ Ibis Styles Krabi Ao Nang for 7 nights, followed by an additional 7 nights at the 3T Front Village Phuket, both on a bed and breakfast basis. Price includes direct flights from London Gatwick on 14th April 2025 with 20kg luggage and transfers.

Sleepy – Peace and quiet in the Maldives

Sleepy is always in search of a tranquil location where he can fit in a nap. Nothing says ‘relaxing’ quite like the Maldives; with the beach on his doorstep, Sleepy could spend his days listening to the waves gently rolling onto the shore and snoozing to his heart’s content. The hammock by his own private pool at the TUI BLUE Olhuveli Romance would be sure to hit the spot.

TUI offers a seven-night holiday to the Maldives, staying at the 5T TUI BLUE Olhuveli Romance on an all-inclusive basis from £2038 per person. Price is based on two adults sharing a Beachfront Villa with Sea View, Private Pool, and Terrace, with flights departing from Heathrow Airport on 20th May 2025. Includes 23kg luggage per adult and transfers. To find out more about this holiday or to book, go to tui.co.uk, visit your local TUI holiday store, or download our app.

Sneezy – Low pollen counts in Marrakesh

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rarely able to get through a sentence without his nose tickling, Sneezy ought to head to a holiday destination where hay fever won’t pester him. Morocco has a low pollen count nearly all year round and with low rainfall and ambient temperatures in the springtime, it can be the perfect destination for hay fever sufferers wanting to escape the pollen. Once sniffle-free, Sneezy will be able to keep his head held high and take in all the sites and souks of Marrakesh.

TUI offers a seven-night holiday to Marrakech, Morocco, staying at the 5T T aj Atlas Wellness Boutique Hotel & Spa on a bed and breakfast basis from £475 per person. Price is based on two adults sharing a Basic Double Room, with flights departing on 26th March 2025 from Stanstead Airport. Includes 20kg luggage per person, and transfers. To find out more about this holiday or to book, go to tui.co.uk, visit your local TUI holiday store, or download our app.

Bashful – Less crowds in La Palma

Bashful is known for being shy, self-conscious, and easily embarrassed. A trip that gives him a chance to relax without too much attention would certainly fit the bill. La Palma is known for its serene atmosphere, stunning landscapes, and relatively low levels of tourism compared to the other Canary Islands. The destination would be the perfect place for Bashful to fully relax and enjoy some solitude.

TUI offers a seven-night holiday to La Palma, Canary Islands, staying at the 5T La Palma Princess on an all-inclusive basis from £569 per person. Price is based on two adults sharing a Twin Room with Balcony or Terrace, with flights departing from Manchester Airport on 3rd April 2025. Includes 20kg luggage per person, and transfers. To find out more about this holiday or to book, go to tui.co.uk, visit your local TUI holiday store, or download our app.

Dopey – Magic and fun in Orlando

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This fan-favourite dwarf would enjoy a whimsical, fun-filled destination with a lot of playful activities. Orlando, Florida seems like the perfect fit. Taking him back to his Disney roots, Dopey would enjoy being free to explore and lap up every magical moment.

TUI offers a seven-night holiday to Orlando, Florida, staying at the 3T Rosen Inn International Drive on a room-only basis from £833 per person. Price is based on two adults sharing a Double Room, with flights departing from Manchester Airport on 22nd April 2025. Includes 20kg luggage per person, and transfers. To find out more about this holiday or to book, go to tui.co.uk, visit your local TUI holiday store, or download our app.

Grumpy – Wellness retreat in Turkey

Grumpy deserves the chance to find his happy place. Years of grudges will be starting to get Grumpy down, so the excellent spa at the TUI BLUE Sensatori Akra Fethiye in Turkey ought to loosen some knots and help him find inner peace. Joining morning yoga sessions and taking a trip to the Turkish baths and sauna would certainly help Grumpy feel a bit more zen.

TUI offers a seven-night holiday to Dalaman, Turkey, staying at the 5T TUI BLUE Sensatori Akra Fethiye on an all-inclusive basis from £828 per person. Price is based on two adults sharing an Adult's Area Double Room with Balcony or Terrace, with flights departing from Gatwick Airport on 16th April 2025. Includes 25kg luggage per person, and transfers. To find out more about this holiday or to book, go to tui.co.uk, visit your local TUI holiday store, or download our app.