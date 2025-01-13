Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harrowing footage shows a dog who lost more than half her body weight, and had to be put down, after her owner left her starving for months before taking her for treatment.

Harrowing footage shows how a dog was left with her ribs sticking out after her owner left her starving and in pain for three months.

The RSPCA released the distressing footage and images of 13-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier Mo after she was so weak she collapsed.

A vet examined her and discovered she had lost more than half her body weight. Her microchip showed Mo had been a healthy 18.5kg (40.8lb) in 2014 but weighed just 8.6kg (19lb) in March last year.

Staffordshire Bull Terrier Mo was left starving and in pain for three months. | RSPCA / SWNS

Tragically, Mo was so badly emaciated and suffering from disease and internal bleeding that the vet was forced to put her down.

Mo was taken to the vet on March 7 last year after her collapse.

The vet’s report said: “The poor body condition, emaciation and hypoglycaemia are likely due to inadequate food intake, malnutrition or disease. This level of emaciation and muscle wastage would have been a gradual development and taken at least 12-16 weeks to develop. To give comparison to Mo's presenting body weight of 8.6kg (19lb), she weighed 18.5kg (40.8lb) when microchipped in 2014.

"The owner reported the dark discharge matted around Mo's anus was due to dragging the dog along the garden after she collapsed. The copious amounts of melaena passed following euthanasia confirmed this was not the case. Melaena is caused by bleeding from the gastrointestinal tract and is likely due to stress, neoplasia or liver or kidney failure.

“Mo felt cold to the touch because she had been left outside in the garden during the course of the day since she collapsed. It was likely caused by circulatory collapse secondary to her poor condition. The low heart rate, prolonged capillary refill time, pale mucous membranes and hypothermia are likely to reflect circulatory compromise and shock."

The vet estimated Mo had suffered in pain for a “minimum of 12 weeks” before she was taken for treatment.

The vet added: "As a result of this failure, it is my professional opinion that the owner led to the dog experiencing unnecessary pain and suffering. This level of suffering could have been avoided by attending to her needs appropriately and seeking veterinary treatment and care."

RSPCA Inspector Fiona Howell, who investigated the case, said: “Mo was in extremely poor body condition and had been losing weight for some time. No veterinary advice had been sought, instead she was left to suffer without the care she clearly needed.”

Colleen Rathbone, 31, of Willenhall, West Midlands, was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for 12 months and banned from keeping animals for 15 years. Rathbone was also ordered to pay £350 costs and a £154 victim surcharge and complete 25 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) days.