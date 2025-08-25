It is almost time for your weekly dose of Alien: Earth terror 👽

Alien: Earth will crash down with another episode this week.

Noah Hawley’s TV series will continue on Disney Plus.

But when exactly can you expect the latest episode?

A brand new episode of Alien: Earth is just a few hours away - so prepare yourself for the terror.

The legendary science-fiction/ horror series has made the jump to the small screen for its latest spin-off. Serving as a prequel to the original 1979 classic and brings the terror of the Xenomorphs to our own planet.

Wendy, Joe and the Hermits are set to face ‘danger’ once more, a tantalising tease has promised. Make sure you have switched on the lights before hitting play.

What to expect from Alien: Earth this week?

Sydney Chandler leads the cast of Alien: Earth | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Disney Plus’ sci-fi horror series will reach its halfway mark this week. Episode four is the midpoint with the remaining episodes releasing weekly on FX/ Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK.

The preview, via Fulton Critic’s TV listing, reads: “An unexpected connection is formed while a covert plot puts everyone in danger.” It is called ‘Observation’ and is co-written by series creator Noah Hawley and Bobak Esfarjani.

What time is Alien: Earth episode 3 out on Disney Plus?

Once again Alien: Earth will air on FX in the US and will stream on Hulu via Disney Plus for American audiences. For those outside the states, for example in the UK, it will be available to watch on Disney+.

Alien: Earth’s latest episode is set to be broadcast at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT in America today (August 26). However, it will not land on Disney Plus for UK and European audiences until tomorrow (August 27).

It will be available to watch from 1am British time. Meaning it will be waiting for you on Wednesday after work.

Why does it come out later in the UK?

Due to the difference in time zones between America and the UK, it means that episodes of the show will arrive on this side of the pond a day later. The show will be released weekly on Tuesdays (starting August 12) in the US, but British audiences won’t get the episodes until Wednesdays (from August 13).

It is a similar situation that has been seen plenty of times this year with shows like Andor, Daredevil: Born Again and more. The latest episode of Alien: Earth will be available on August 27 in the UK.

How many episodes will be available this week?

Alien: Earth began with a two-episode premiere last week. However, after the double-helping in its first week, the show is releasing just one episode-per-week now.

The show is set to have eight episodes in total in its first season. Episodes three through eight will be released weekly and it is due to conclude on September 23/24 based on the current schedule.

