12 years of Chilled Shakespeare readings celebrated in Bognor Regis

Richard Baldwin

Richard Baldwin, one of the group’s original members, explained: “The Lamb Inn, Steyne Street, Bognor Regis, is the regular meeting place of a growing community of Shakespeare enthusiasts.

“The group was originally formed with investment and encouragement from The ROX Music and Arts Charity in 2010 and still continues meeting to this day.

“The group first began in the autumn after the 20th ROX festival.

“The ROX organisers gave an investment of £100 which was spent on scripts.

“And they provided a helping hand with marketing and promotions.

“ It was the initial seed which went on to grow into a lasting benefit for Bognor Regis and its residents.

“Since then the group has been invited to take part in the Chichester Arts Festival, The Arundel Festival and the I AM JOY Festival in Chichester.

“Over the years, attendees at the event have included two different mayors of Bognor Regis, town councillors, a professor of Shakespeare from the University of Chichester, actors, poets, musicians and many enthusiasts.

“The popularity of the event is due in part to the special format of the reading where anyone can take part.

“Those who come to the pub when the readings are taking place are likely to be asked to join in regardless of who they are and what prior experience they have.”

Richard added: “Shakespeare has a reputation for being difficult to read and hard to understand and it’s based on a misconception.

“Shakespeare didn’t write plays to be read. He wrote them to be heard, and that’s vital to the enjoyment of his works.

“Reading a play is not like reading a book. It should be a group activity, and when you treat it like that it makes a lot more sense.

“Shakespeare didn’t intend people to study his words. He wanted people to have fun with them and that’s what we’re trying to achieve by organising these readings in the pub.”

The same organisers have held similar events at the Murrell Arms in Barnham, The Park Tavern in Chichester and The Eagle in Arundel.

They have even organised events as far away as Greater Manchester, but the home of Chilled Shakespeare is The Lamb Inn, Steyne Street, Bognor Regis.

Beverley Giacopazzi, landlady of the Lamb Inn, said: “We’re proud to be the home of Chilled Shakespeare.

“It’s something a little bit unusual. It’s good for the pub and it’s good for the town,” she added.

“The fact it’s been going on for 12 years proves that people here in Bognor have an appetite for the arts.”

Richard added: “It’s totally free and it’s open for anyone and everyone.

“It doesn’t matter if you know nothing about Shakespeare, in fact it helps!”

The Shakespeare readings take place every two weeks at the Lamb Inn, Steyne St Bognor Regis, PO21 1TJ (behind the Health Centre in Bognor).

The next reading in the series coming up at 7.45pm on March 23.

For more information about the Chilled Shakespeare Readings, you can visit www.facebook.com/bardinbognor or call Richard on 07555807469.

