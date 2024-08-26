A night to temember at The Beacon Centre, as DJ Hendi takes to the stage
The evening became an unforgettable experience as Hendi, a seasoned DJ with a flair for creating unique soundscapes, spun a three-hour set that had everyone entranced.
As diners indulged in delectable dishes and refreshing drinks, and moviegoers made their way to and from Cineworld, DJ Hendi's eclectic mix of tunes provided the perfect soundtrack to the night. Her music resonated through the centre, creating an atmosphere that was both relaxed and exhilarating.
Hendi, also known as Hend Moussa, is no stranger to the music scene. By day, she's the Community Manager for The Beacon, but by night, she's a DJ with an impressive track record. With a rich history of performing in the United Arab Emirates and across Europe, Hendi has become a favourite in the underground music scene, known for her sets at nightclubs and legendary after-parties.
“Back in 2018, during my time in the UAE, I was immersed in DJing, and my music, influenced by my Athenian and Alexandrian roots, quickly gained popularity,” Hendi shared. “Friday's set was an incredible experience. The feedback has been amazing, with many staying to soak in the vibes. I can’t wait to do it again!”
The Beacon Centre is keeping the live music momentum going, with singer and guitarist Mel Hayes set to perform a range of captivating cover versions on Friday, August 30. Don’t miss out on another extraordinary night of entertainment!
