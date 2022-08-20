Adur Arts Live Festival returns for its 27th year

“Kicking off the festival on August 27 at 12-1pm at St Mary de Haura church Shoreham the ever popular folk collective Folk in Adur will give a performance in memory of their band mate Gary Penalver with an intriguing mix of lively folk tunes performed by his band mates. The thoughtful locally based folk band the Rude Mechanicals with their beautifully arranged tunes from around Europe will also be at St Mary's on October 30 at 3pm with a highly imaginative programme. Also in the folk vein, the highly entertaining sea shanty group The Wellington Wailers will wow you with their close harmonies and good humour at St Mary's on November 5 from 12-1pm.