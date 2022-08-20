Adur Arts Live Festival returns for its 27th year
The Adur Arts Live Festival returns for its 27th year and is “as exciting and challenging as ever,” says spokesman Chris Gander.
“Kicking off the festival on August 27 at 12-1pm at St Mary de Haura church Shoreham the ever popular folk collective Folk in Adur will give a performance in memory of their band mate Gary Penalver with an intriguing mix of lively folk tunes performed by his band mates. The thoughtful locally based folk band the Rude Mechanicals with their beautifully arranged tunes from around Europe will also be at St Mary's on October 30 at 3pm with a highly imaginative programme. Also in the folk vein, the highly entertaining sea shanty group The Wellington Wailers will wow you with their close harmonies and good humour at St Mary's on November 5 from 12-1pm.
“Paul Gregory on guitar and Yoko Ono on piano will perform a programme based around Latin America and the British Isles with a smattering of Haiku at St Mary's Shoreham on September 3 at 12-1pm.”
Recorder player Piers Adams with keyboard player Lyndy Mayle will perform works by Handel, Teleman Albeniz, Piazzola plus a new work by Chris Gander at St Mary's, Shoreham on September 11 at 3pm.
“Peter Mallinson and Matthais Wiesner, both violaists from the BBC Symphony Orchestra, will be joined by Evgenia Startseva on piano to include works by Bach, Elgar and a new work written especially for them A Pale Blue Dot by locally based composer John Alexander on September 24 from 12-1pm.”