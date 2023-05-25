Alison Rayner Quintet and Craig Charles both gigging in Eastbourne

ARQ

Spokeswoman Annette Keen said: “Led by bassist and composer Alison Rayner, the multi-award-winning quintet ARQ are widely celebrated from several years of extensive UK and European touring and critically acclaimed for their three album releases: August (2014) , A Magic Life (2016) and Short Stories (2019). Their music combines richly nuanced compositions, rhythmic interplay and folk-infused melodies. Along with their love of improvisation, this creates a strong sense of narrative and cinematic quality. ARQ play songs without words and are lauded for their vibrant, communicative performances.

“Each of the musicians that make up ARQ are stars in their own right; Deirdre Cartwright (guitar) was a founding member, with Alison Rayner, of the hugely popular Guest Stars, a women's jazz /afro/latin group of the 1980s; Diane McLoughlin (sax) leads the 17-piece jazz orchestra Giant Steppes; Steve Lodder (keys) was a musical associate of Paul McCartney on various projects and is musical arranger for the Zappatistas; and Buster Birch (drums) is an award-winning musician and educator with a series of highly praised teaching manuals to his credit. Together, they are the dynamic and exuberant ARQ, presenting an evening of pure pleasure.

“﻿The venue is the Fishermen's Club, Royal Parade, BN22 7AA. Tickets are £15 on the door on the night if still available or in advance from www.WeGotTickets.com (booking fee applies). Doors open at 7.15pm, and the music starts at 8pm, finishing at around 10.30pm. There is ample parking immediately next to the venue and a warm welcome inside.”

Also coming up, Craig Charles’ Funk & Soul Club will gig at the Winter Garden, Eastbourne on Friday, May 26, with doors opening at 7.30pm. Craig will be joined by Sir Funk, Ebi Soda (live), DJ Emma and J-Felix.

A spokesman said: “From Red Dwarf to Robot Wars to Radio 6 and Radio 2 via the cobbles of Coronation Street, Craig Charles’ career has seen him transform from respected actor to musical icon with twenty years of broadcasting under his belt.

“Craig’s pioneering BBC 6 Music Funk and Soul Show was born in 2002 and has since broadcast live every Saturday night with an assortment of emerging talents and classic gems, earning him global support and recognition as one of the UK’s foremost funk and soul tastemakers, DJs and promoters of new music. With a jammed packed year in the making, the Funk and Soul train keeps moving along without a stop in sight – in the words of the dancehall don himself, ‘No sleep till way past bedtime.’”

