Angmering Chorale offers contrasting works after lockdown delays

Angmering Chorale

Spokeswoman Marilyn Hurdwell said: “The Chorale is greatly looking forward to performing two contrasting magnificent works which were sadly postponed because of lockdown. Firstly, Howard Goodall’s unique and very moving Invictus – A Passion composed in 2017 and, in complete contrast, Mozart’s 18th-century Solemn Vespers.

“The concert will be conducted by Chorale MD George Jones, with professional soloists and accompanied by the Sinfonia of Arun.

“Invictus, meaning I Will Not Be Overcome was originally billed for our spring concert in March 2020 by a talented English composer who is perhaps best known for his signature tune to the popular Vicar of Dibley television series. Although lockdown forced us to cancel that concert, we have not been overcome and are delighted finally to be sharing it with you.

“Solemn Vespers, in six movements, is far from solemn and features soprano soloist Anita Watson in the glorious Laudate Dominum (Praise the Lord), one of Mozart’s best loved and well-known tunes.”

Tickets are priced at £15 (students £7.50, under 11s free) and include a glossy souvenir programme.

They are available from the Chorale box office on 01903 783918, Cooper Adams Estate Agents in Angmering and Barkers Electrical in The Street, Rustington. For more information about the Chorale and its future events, visit the website www.theangmeringchorale.org.uk.

