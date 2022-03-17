Ariel Company Theatre fund-raise for Comic Relief

Ariel Drama Academies raised more than £850 for Comic Relief, with each of Ariel’s six academies taking on a different fundraising activity.

By Phil Hewitt
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 10:43 am
Updated Thursday, 17th March 2022, 10:44 am
Ariel Company Theatre

Spokeswoman Beth Gavin said: “From fancy dress, cake sales to wearing fabulous red accessories, Ariel’s students, aged between 4-19, threw themselves into the spirit of raising funds for this amazing cause.

“With performing arts academies in Burgess Hill, Crawley, East Grinstead, Haywards Heath, Horsham and Shoreham, Ariel have a long-history of terrific fundraising events for charity. In lockdown, Ariel performers gave their time to sing in an online concert, raising £1,600 for local disabled children’s charity, The Kangaroos.

“If you’d like to find out more about Ariel’s Drama Academies, Costume and Theatre Equipment hire, please contact www.arielct.com or call 01444 250407. Free trials are available at all Academies.”

