Shakespeare in Arundel

Spokeswoman Sian Lewis said: “The Arundel Festival is back for its 44th year! Join us for a joyful and uplifting celebration of music, art, performance, culture, food, and drink in our historic town.”

Events include: Abba Magic on the High Street; Burfest; Café Culture; children’s concerts; choirs; dragon boat racing; duck race; music festival; performance car rides and vintage car display; street markets, charity stalls and entertainment.

“During the ten-day Arundel Festival of the Arts, you can also stroll the Arundel Gallery Trail, soak up culture from the Drip Action Theatre Trail, The Arundel Players at Priory Playhouse and Shakespeare at Arundel Castle; enjoy Words, Music and Wine in private houses and concerts by The Hanover Band; join in family fun at the Arundel Lido and the Arundel Museum’s Children’s Trail and so much more…

“Thanks to our fantastic supporters, our volunteer committees who create and host pre-festival fundraising events and residents, businesses and visitors who kindly donate to the Arundel Festival every year, many Arundel Festival of the Arts events are free.

“However, this year, for safety reasons certain free events still need to be ticketed to make sure the Arundel Festival of the Arts is enjoyable and fun for everyone.”

Sian added: “Arundel Festival’s three-day Music Festival returns to Brooks Field this year – and it’s bigger and better than ever!

“On Friday August 19, The Fabulous Fug Trio and Murdoch’s Crazy Eyes will kick off the weekend of music and entertainment, with DJ Eddie J to keep the party going.

“On Saturday, August 20, you can rock for an incredible eight and a half hours with a fabulous line-up including the UK’s leading Led Zeppelin tribute band, Whole Lotta Led, the magic of Kate Bush from Jane Clarity’s Simply Kate Bush, Mark A Wright’s Elvis tribute act, the Tennessee Baker Boys, Saikuru and DJ Eddie J.

“On Sunday local choirs will sing in a huge range of styles, with the Worthing Steel Band adding a Caribbean touch to the day. You can enjoy music from West Sussex Sings, Rustington Community Choir, Arun Choral Society, Encore Vocale and the Rock Choir. Throughout the music festival, stalls and food trucks will offer a range of food and drink to keep you singing, dancing, and smiling.”

www.arundelfestival.co.uk