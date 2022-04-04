Australia’s ARIA winners Spacey Jane offer Brighton date

Spacey Jane

The four-piece are gearing up to release their second album Here Comes Everybody on June 10.

Lead singer Caleb Harper said: “Our first record (Sunlight) discussed personal experiences of mine and it was a blessing to see how many people related to those stories. I want this record to be for youth persevering and thriving emotionally under the weight of our generational burden made up of climate change, Covid etc.

“Feeling like you have the responsibility of your entire future on your shoulders without any say in what happens creates anxiety and uncertainty.

“I think Covid took away the sense of unity that gives young people assurances in such times. I know music isn’t a replacement for taking control and galvanising positive change, but I hope this record can soundtrack some of those moments in people’s lives.”

The latest single Sitting Up further reflects the overarching album themes.

“I wrote this about the way I was feeling and behaving when I was in my final semester of uni before dropping out.

“I left quite unceremoniously by not showing up to any of my final exams or handing in final assessments. I had no idea who I was, I was seriously depressed and completely spinning out. I felt like I’d created this terrible facade of myself for all of these people that I knew and that really I hadn’t been myself around someone or been truthful about my feelings in years.

“I didn’t care about my life or what I was doing to my body, I thought I was going to end up dead if I didn’t fix something. I felt like I was the only one going through those feelings and even though that wasn’t true, it made me feel so alone.”

Spacey Jane are: Caleb Harper – vocals/guitar; Kieran Lama – drums; Peppa Lane – bass; and Ashton Le Cornu – guitar.

