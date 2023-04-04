Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Eurovision 2023: UK cities hosting official events - here’s where
1 hour ago TikTok fined £12.7m for child data protection breaches
1 hour ago Here’s why Twitter’s bird logo is now a dog
1 hour ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
1 hour ago UK time for Donald Trump appearance in New York court
2 hours ago Jet2 passenger dies on UK-bound flight

BBC One show 'Interior Design Masters' Eastbourne episode set to air tonight - hosted by 'Chatty Man's' Alan Carr

TV star and comedian Alan Carr’s ‘Interior Design Masters’ episode set in Eastbourne is set to air on BBC One tonight (Tuesday, April 4).

By Sam Pole
Published 4th Apr 2023, 12:56 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 13:04 BST

The show, which will feature a challenge in Eastbourne will air tonight on the BBC’s flagship channel.

Darlow Smithson Productions filmed at multiple sites for the episode.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sussex Film Office sourced several locations in and around Eastbourne to feature in the programme and captured footage from the Pier, the Bandstand and Beachy Head.

Most Popular
    TV star and comedian Alan Carr’s ‘Interior Design Masters’ episode set in Eastbourne is set to air on BBC One tonight (Tuesday, April 4). (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)TV star and comedian Alan Carr’s ‘Interior Design Masters’ episode set in Eastbourne is set to air on BBC One tonight (Tuesday, April 4). (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)
    TV star and comedian Alan Carr’s ‘Interior Design Masters’ episode set in Eastbourne is set to air on BBC One tonight (Tuesday, April 4). (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

    A spokesperson for the film office said: “Production headed to Sussex for one of the show’s challenges. We sourced several locations in and around Eastbourne to feature in the programme and capture the essence of the area.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    “The Pier was a must, as was the Bandstand and the views across Beachy Head and from Warren Hill car park looking towards Eastbourne.”

    Alan Carr previously shared photos of himself on Wednesday, August 10 in Eastbourne in a wetsuit.

    The episode will be on BBC 1 at 8pm tonight.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Check out the video of the TV star at the beach here.

    Alan CarrBBC One