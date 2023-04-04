BBC One show 'Interior Design Masters' Eastbourne episode set to air tonight - hosted by 'Chatty Man's' Alan Carr

TV star and comedian Alan Carr’s ‘Interior Design Masters’ episode set in Eastbourne is set to air on BBC One tonight (Tuesday, April 4).

The show, which will feature a challenge in Eastbourne will air tonight on the BBC’s flagship channel.

Darlow Smithson Productions filmed at multiple sites for the episode.

Sussex Film Office sourced several locations in and around Eastbourne to feature in the programme and captured footage from the Pier, the Bandstand and Beachy Head.

(Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

A spokesperson for the film office said: “Production headed to Sussex for one of the show’s challenges. We sourced several locations in and around Eastbourne to feature in the programme and capture the essence of the area.

“The Pier was a must, as was the Bandstand and the views across Beachy Head and from Warren Hill car park looking towards Eastbourne.”

The episode will be on BBC 1 at 8pm tonight.

