Book Club: The Next Chapter among the New Park films in Chichester

How to Blow Up a Pipeline is an explosively Tarantino-esque eco thriller. A young crew of protesters come together to destroy a Texas oil pipeline in Daniel Goldhaber’s fiercely watchable film. With their daredevil plan in motion, each character’s motivations are revealed via flashbacks as the film barrels towards its explosive climax, in a call to arms. Mummies is our half-term film to delight the kids. Mummies checks all the boxes for kids' animation movie requirements: charismatic characters, the notion of family, a funny character and a villain that presents an appropriate contemporary conflict. Under- 15s go for just £2.50. Return to Seoul has had the critics in a spin for its heady, searing and poignant story of Freddie, 25, who returns to South Korea where she was born before being adopted and raised in France. The headstrong young woman starts looking for her biological parents in a country she knows so little about. From Ukraine we have Pamfir. When Pamfir’s son starts a fire in the prayer house, Pamfir has no other choice but to reconnect with his troubled past.