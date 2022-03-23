Chichester students bring Singin' In The Rain to Worthing

Singin' In The Rain

The show was first performed in the West End in 1982 following the film’s success in 1952. University of Chichester Conservatoire are now presenting it at three of the south-east’s most popular venues in Bognor Regis, Worthing and Hastings.

Senior lecturer Paul Ackerley said: “The well-known and much adored score, which includes the songs I’m Singin’ in the Rain, Good Morning and Make ‘Em Laugh, will be played by a live band packed with regular West End musicians conducted by musical director Laurence Stannard.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This is the first time the Conservatoire’s touring company has been able to perform in front a live audience since 2019 and the company are so excited to get on the stage and perform for their thousands of fans across Sussex after the two-year break.”

They play the Connaught Theatre, Worthing on Thursday, March 24 at 7.30pm.

Head of musical theatre Karen Howard, who has led the Triple Threat degree course from the beginning, is thrilled to be directing Singin’ in the Rain.

She is working alongside choreographer Jo McShane and musical director Laurence and music supervisor Mark Crossland.

She said: “It is Jo and Laurence’s first time working at Chichester University, and they have really responded to the actors’ determination and enthusiasm to be technically pushed in such a big dance musical. The cast have gone from strength to strength under their guidance to make them both industry-ready and to create a superb production.”

In 1927, Hollywood’s dying days of silent movies, Don Lockwood is looking for an easy transition to the brand-new style of movies: the talkies.

“However, co-star Lina Lamont is not quite so well positioned, with her abrasive singing voice and strong Brooklyn accent. After meeting Don’s new love interest, Kathy Selden, it is suggested that Kathy’s voice is dubbed over Lina Lamont’s performance…

Paul added: “The musical identifies the emotional rollercoaster of well-known Hollywood actors trying to make the monumental transition to talking pictures.

“The show will open once again at the Alexandra Theatre, Bognor Regis and this year will travel along the south coast, touring to Hastings in East Sussex and Worthing in West Sussex. “

Actor Tristan Clemas, who plays the role of Don Lockwood is delighted to be mirroring the character played by Gene Kelly back in 1952.

“I am so excited for the opportunity to perform in Singin’ in the Rain, playing the role of Don Lockwood for our third-year show.

“Our year group has yet to perform in front of a live audience.

“And I believe that this is perfect show for it and for us to illustrate our training and resilience.

“This is a wonderful industry, and we are ready for it, come shine – or rain!”

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK