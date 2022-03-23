Chichester students sing for Ukraine

School spokeswoman Kate Stewart said: “Westbourne House School Chapel Choir would like to invite you to our Chapel Choir Concert at Boxgrove Priory on Wednesday, March 23 at 7pm in aid of the people of Ukraine, which the school is supporting in Romania and Moldova via the charity, Children on the Edge.

“The Priory, which dates from the early 12th century, is a very special, atmospheric venue, and the school’s Chapel Choir, has been practising incredibly hard prior to their choir tour, during the Easter holidays, in Edinburgh.

“Music will include Handel’s He shall feed his flock and Jonathan Willcocks’ Lord make me an instrument of thy peace among many other popular works.

Westbourne House School

“Tickets for the Chapel Choir Concert, including refreshments, are £10 each (£2 for Under 14s) and are limited due to the capacity at the Priory; they can be reserved by contacting the Westbourne House Music School on either 01243 770756 or [email protected] Or on the door.

“All proceeds will go to the Chichester-based charity Children on the Edge, but if you would like to make an additional donation, please use the follow link:

