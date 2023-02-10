Crawley magician speaks about ‘biblical’ tour with world-famous American Psychedelic Rock band

A magician from Crawley has been on a national tour of the UK with an American Rock band.

Ben Taylor, also known as The Magic Mod, made a name for himself in the bars and clubs around Crawley and was noticed early on by the Mod scene in the town.

His career started with a Paul Daniels magic set he got as a six-year-old and from there, it has blossomed into playing gigs all around the UK. Ben even remembers being inspired to do magic from the Cherry Lane Adventure Playground.

The Magic Mod has performed shows with the likes of Paul Weller, Liam Gallagher, Reverend and the Makers, The Libertines and Pete Doherty.

The Magic Mod outside Barrowlands Ballroom in Glasgow

In The Magic Mod’s latest tour, he was invited to accompany the well-known American Rock Band with a cult-like following, The Brian Jonestown Massacre as they toured up and down the UK.

The Magic Mod said: “We have done 11 consecutive shows and we are in Dublin today (February 9). It is unusual to have a magician on tour with a band but I am telling you now that I have literally smashed it out of the park every night.

“Every performance I’ve acted like it is my last gig as I wanted to put my best self out there. We played at the Barrowlands Ballroom in Glasgow the other day, which is one of the most iconic venues in the world. The people who have played there are David Bowie, Paul Weller, The Smiths, and Oasis just to name a few. The history of that venue is ridiculous. Someone said they ‘did not recall seeing a magician play there’. I will take that.

The Magic Mod performing with The Brian Jonestown Massacre

“When I walked out the crowd was unbelievable and at the end, I had a moment to myself. I just stared out at the crowd, I wasn't doing anything at the time and I just stood there watching them. The audience was clapping, cheering and throwing love hearts at me. I was thinking to myself at that moment that this is the best gig I have possibly done in my life.

“People dream of playing at the Barrowlands and I got the chance to perform there. It has been biblical.”