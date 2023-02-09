Crawley restaurant raises money for victims of Turkiye earthquake disaster

A restaurant in Crawley will be hosting a meal on Sunday (February 12) to raise money for the victims of the earthquake disaster in Türkiye.

According to the BBC, “Nearly 16,000 people are now known to have been killed and thousands injured by a huge earthquake which struck south-eastern Turkey, near the Syrian border, in the early hours of Monday morning.”

This has led to many people being displaced by the destruction and in need of basic essentials to help them through the freezing weather.

In response to the disaster, Dem Shish Crawley on Worth Road will be putting on a charity meal on Sunday to raise money for the victims.

Restaurant owners Mr Akdeniz & Mr Akan, said: “Our homeland Türkiye is in desperate need of help due to the catastrophic earthquake that has shocked the world.

“The huge infrastructural damage has meant that homes, hospitals, and transport routes have all suffered incomprehensible damage. Thousands of lives have been lost and many are yet to be discovered. Civilians are trapped and have little hope of survival in freezing temperatures.

“Under these circumstances, Dem Shish Crawley will donate all income generated on Sunday, February 12 2023. Our staff has decided to work on a voluntary basis to support the cause.

“Funds generated will be donated to Ahbap Turkiye. They will coordinate and deliver shelter, food, water, blankets, baby milk, nappies, medical supplies, and other essentials.

“We all have a duty to help everyone affected by the disaster and we hope that we can rely on your support.”

