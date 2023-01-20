A band from Crawley has been busy in the studio producing their debut album.

Slow Time Mondays are a four piece band from Crawley that consists of brothers Billy and Joe Morgan, from Furnace Green, Ryan Scopes and Charlie Wright, from Ifield.

Slow Time Mondays are well-known for their performances around Crawley and often play to crowded pubs across the town.

The band have been backed by BBC Introducing in The South, plus picking up support slots for Glen Matlock (Sex Pistols) and The Vapors (of ‘Turning Japanese’ fame).

Crawley's up-and-coming indie band announces new album coming soon

Slow Time Mondays credit their successes on the fact that their parents encouraged them to play together for a charity gig, and the influence of the late Mike Dobie.

On December 30, the band released their latest single Joie de Vivre. It's a slight change in sound but it was very popular with the crowds on their latest run of shows.

After a successful and packed out New Year’s Eve show at the Snooty Fox, the band were back in the studio the following week to finalise the final recording and mixing of their debut album.

Ryan said: “The song was written off the back of our crazy summer. We wanted to encapsulate the ‘enjoyment of life’ we were living. With festivals, gigs, and experiences we were sharing together as a band.

“We’ve turned everything up to 11 on this one, we’re extremely proud of it.

“We’re yet to announce the album name or the release date, but we can confirm it consists of some brand new tunes as well as some revamped versions of the first set of songs we released nearly 4 years ago.

“We’re just about to begin a run of club show tour dates across Brighton, London, and Bournemouth. Once the album is ready, we’ll be arranging a release party back in Crawley which will be bigger and better than anything we’ve done here so far! The details and date of the hometown show will be announced soon.

“All album and gig information will be announced across our social media over the coming months.”