The band have been backed by BBC Introducing in The South, plus picking up support slots for Glen Matlock (Sex Pistols) and The Vapors (of ‘Turning Japanese’ fame).

Slow Time Mondays credit their successes on the fact that their parents encouraged them to play together for a charity gig, and the influence of the late Mike Dobie.

Slow Time Mondays are well-known for their performances around Crawley and often play to crowded pubs across the town.

Slow Time Mondays. Photo taken by Nick Brodie

The band is headlining Brighton’s Hope & Ruin on Saturday, October 1 for ‘This Feeling’; the tour and promotion company who have put the band on some massive bills already, including the IOW.

Hope and Ruin is a well-established music venue in Brighton, with a 150-person capacity and has hosted some massive bands throughout the years.

The band said: “The Isle of Wight was an incredible experience for us all and we were proud to fly the flag for Crawley. We only got there through the support of everyone who’s followed us over the years, and even more so in these last 12 months, so thank you to all those for their continued support and love.

“This is our first major Brighton headline show and we’re ready to take the opportunity with both hands.”

The band is very grateful to Crawley Town FC, who very kindly let them the use of The Broadfield Stadium for its new press shots.