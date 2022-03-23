Eastbourne Choral Society offer Bach’s St John Passion

Eastbourne Choral Society

They are promising a magnificent and inspiring work for Easter, under their musical director John Hancorn.

Singer and society spokeswoman Alison Sprigg, said: “As a choir of some 80 singers, we were delighted to have the opportunity to perform Bach’s gloriously dramatic St John Passion for Easter 2020.

“Rehearsals were going well; the Baroque Collective Orchestra from Lewes had been booked; professional soloists had been engaged. And then, of course, the pandemic struck.

“Working closely together in practising and performing a piece, the choir forms its own tight-knit community and we were determined to maintain that sense of belonging, throughout the lockdown itself and all the various restrictions.

“Our musical director, John Hancorn, and chair of the choir, Liz Barker, arranged Zoom sessions to continue our weekly choir evenings as best we could.

“Sitting alone at our desks, we could each enjoy the virtual company of our friends and singing colleagues as we quickly got used to seeing everyone’s faces ranged across our screens like so many postage stamps!

“John and Liz quickly had the new routine down to a fine art.

“We settled down to enjoy singing through a wide selection of pieces – having shelved the St John Passion for the time being – along with some necessary but often light-hearted vocal exercises.

“Almost as important was the social contact time at the beginning and end of each session, giving us the chance to swap news, encourage each other, and check on any member who might be in need of help with shopping or medicine collection.

“After all, choral singing has long been recognised as an activity which promotes participants’ sense of well-being.

“And we proved the truth of that during the pandemic.

“ Recently-published research has found specific benefits to the body’s immune system which are linked to singing’s effects in reducing stress hormones.

“In the midst of the pandemic those benefits were magnified as we all came to regard our online rehearsals as a highlight of each locked-down week.

“Following relaxation of the rules on post-lockdown singing, we were proud to be the first major local choir to stage a concert.

“Our pre-Christmas concert last November saw All Saints’ Church filled to capacity, as music-lovers proved their willingness to support us in returning to live performance.

“In a joyous atmosphere, our concert proved to be a celebration not only of the season, but also of the return to normal life after the ending of the unprecedented Coronavirus restrictions.”

Now Eastbourne Choral Society can return to the Bach – on Saturday April 2 in All Saints’ Church.

“As planned two years ago, we will be joined by professional soloists, the Baroque Collective Orchestra playing period instruments, and our regular accompanist Nicholas Houghton playing the continuo on his chamber organ.”

Tickets for this concert are priced at £15, available on the door, from the Tourist Visitor Centre or at www.wegottickets.com.

Further details can be found at www.eastbournechoralsociety.org.uk.

“Everyone is warmly invited to attend, as we express our passion for singing, in singing St John Passion!”

