Eastbourne Lamb Folk Club welcomes Robb Johnson

Robb Johnson

Spokesman Nick Cant said: “Robb Johnson is now widely recognised as one of the finest song-writers working in the UK today.

“His songs feature in the repertoires of a wide variety of musicians, from folk legend Roy Bailey to cabaret chanteuse Barb Jungr, and he enjoys a similarly diverse spectrum of critical acclaim.

“Mojo made the double CD Gentle Men, a song suite family history of the First World War and its consequences, Album Of The Month, while The Daily Telegraph made it their Folk Album Of 1998.

“A revised version was recorded in 2013 to coincide with the centenary of the First World War and was again greeted with widespread critical acclaim. Tony Benn said Johnson’s Winter Turns To Spring is his favourite song while Jeremy Corbyn’s favourite is Bob Crow.

“He has played pubs, clubs, pavements, pickets and benefits, arts centres and festivals, local radio, BBC Radio and Channel 4, the Albert Hole in Bristol and, as part of Roy Bailey’s 1998 concert, the Albert Hall in London.

“Robb also plays extensively in Belgium, Holland and Germany, and he has toured Britain supporting Chumbawamba, and the US with David Rovics.

“For several years, Robb has also been a regular feature of the Tolpuddle Festival, where he comperes the main stage on Sunday. This led to him doing the same job at the Labour Live festival in June 2018.

“Robb is a regular contributor to RNR magazine: he co-wrote Woman, a biography of Yoko Ono, with Alan Clayson and Barb Jungr, published by Chrome Dreams, and The People’s Republic Of Neverland: the Child versus the State, based on his experience of working as a teacher, to be published by PM Press.

“He has worked with a variety of bands, with friend and fellow songwriter Leon Rosselson, as a member of the Anti-Capitalist Roadshow, as well as solo. Robb’s album Metro (released in September 2005) featured piano accompaniment by the late Russell Churney, who had previously worked with Julian Clary, Barb Jungr and Fascinating Aida.”

The gig is Upstairs at the Lamb Inn, High Street, Old Town, Eastbourne, BN21 1HH. Doors 7.30pm, start 8pm, finish 10.30pm. £8 Pay on the door.

Coming up on May 4 is Rosewood, a trio comprising members of regular visitors Bof! who sing and play traditional and contemporary songs and instrumentals, some of which they write themselves.

“Their unique features are the variety of their source material and the range of instruments they play. Depending on venues these may include bandoneon, hammered dulcimer, bagpipes, bouzouki, concertina and deskbells.”

June 1 welcomes Steve Ashley.

“Steve Ashley is an English singer-songwriter, recording artist, multi-instrumentalist, writer and graphic designer. Ashley is best known as a songwriter and first gained public recognition for his work with his debut solo album, Stroll On. Taking his inspiration from English traditional songs, Ashley has developed a songwriting style, which is contemporary in content while reflecting traditional influences.”

