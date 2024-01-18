Emerging Sussex band Release EP
A busy last year saw The Veltmans perform on BBC Introducing Live Lounge in Brighton with tracks receiving repeat plays on the BBC Introducing show. There were sell out gigs at Eastbourne’s Underground Theatre and town hall with regular shows along the coast in Hastings. Debut track, Peers, has received over 16,000 Spotify streams and the band recorded a video game track with Eastbourne artist and crumble advocate, Lorraine Bowen.
The Veltmans’ sound reflects musical influences including Artic Monkeys, Bombay Bicycle Club and Jamie T. Tracks, ‘Peers’ & ‘Red’ are lively and melodic, with funky & blues guitar riffs creating enthusiastic audience participation. (The band claim the only stage dive ever seen at Eastbourne town hall). Alongside, are more thoughtful, shoegaze inflected tracks such as ‘No Doubt’ and ‘Dignity’.
Will Stephens, Lead singer & guitarist says: ‘This EP is essentially a love letter to our younger selves. The tracks are about the community that nurtured the band into what it is now.’
Band members hail from East & West Sussex and are mainly based in Eastbourne forming part of Eastbourne Music Collective. Will Stephens says ‘The collective is a community of bands and artists. We support each other to create a vibrant and surprisingly diverse live music scene in a town, more famous for sedate bandstand concerts than indie, doom metal or hip-hop gigs- all of which are happening in Eastbourne.’
Radio
EP track ‘Dignity’ receives a first radio play Thursday 17th January with Melita Dennett on BBC Introducing in Sussex & Surrey, 8-10pm. Listen on BBC Sussex and BBC Surrey, FM, DAB & BBC Sounds app.
Tickets for EP launch gig Rossi Bar 31st January
£6:50 @ https://www.eventbrite.com
Editors note: We have some complimentary tickets available on limited basis.
More information
All socials @theveltmans