Emsworth's Renaissance Choir to take you back to Renaissance England

Spokesman Simon O’Hea said: “The audience will be transported back to Renaissance England. They will enjoy comparisons between the writers, artists and composers from the time. Byrd and Tallis take centre stage but works by Taverner, Gibbons, Philips and others are also included.

“This was also the time of the madrigal in England, and the choir will sing some of the most popular songs of the time.

“Joining them will be fabulous Chichester-based guitarist Zoe Barnett, who will be playing a number of works for lute, including pieces by Thomas Campion.”

Obviously the concert comes as we emerge from the pandemic.

“‘Covid has made us realise just how much and why music matters,” Simon said.

“A 30-strong ensemble which shares a passion for choral music, we usually sing together every Friday in Emsworth, with a repertoire that spans over five hundred years, from the Renaissance up to the present day. We give regular concerts in Hampshire and West Sussex, and every year we go on tour; every two to three years we go to Continental Europe.

“When Covid hit, we did not stop singing. We’re good friends, as well as good singers, and we wanted to maintain our reputation for making music of a very high standard, even during lockdown.

“Being banned from our face-to-face weekly sing felt like a bereavement, because we’re all so committed to music and each other. So, we didn’t give up: we held rehearsals on Zoom; we had newsletters full of amusing anecdotes, Zoom talks about members’ interests as well as daily singing exercises and warm-ups.

“We released a virtual recording of Tallis’ If Ye Love Me as well as a video to accompany a recording we’d made of Byrd’s Ne Irascaris and an online video of Christmas music.

“When in early 2021 we were again prohibited from meeting face-to-face, we held regular Zoom rehearsals, followed by rehearsals in a barn – serenaded by cows! – enabling us to put on a polished summer concert in July at the Church of the Holy Spirit in Southsea. We’ve been carrying on more or less as normal since then.

“It feels good to return to action!”

Further information and tickets can be found at www.renaissancechoir.org.uk.

