Fund-raising concert for Horsham's Oasis Crisis Pregnancy Centre

Tickets are £10 in advance from Eventbright or £12 on the door. The concert is at 7.30pm with doors open at 7pm; bar open all evening from 7 pm.

Lynn Woroniecki, from the charity, said: “No Strings Attached is an acapella group of five musicians who have been performing in Sussex for ten years. They provide enchanting and unique vocal harmonies, with a repertoire including hits of the 60s, 70s and folk songs.”

All proceeds will go to The Oasis Crisis Pregnancy Centre in Horsham.

No Strings Attached

“The Oasis Crisis Pregnancy Centre was set up in May 1997, and we held a 20th-aniversary party in May 2017.

“It was set up to provide compassionate and independent advice and support to those dealing with an unintended pregnancy, and that is still the main focus of our service today. All our services are free, and we are funded by donations and fund-raising events, such as the concert. Our website is https://www.theoasis.org.uk

“We have three main services.

“Our trained counsellors give confidential, non-biased support to people facing an unplanned pregnancy, discussing all the options that are available to them. They also offer bespoke counselling for people struggling post abortion. For both these services clients can self-refer by phoning or emailing the centre. GPs and other professionals can signpost patients to our services.

“We have a baby clothing and equipment store at the Charis Centre, Crawley. We receive donations of goods as new clothing and equipment which we can give to people who need it. Many of our clients self-refer and some are referred by social workers or health visitors.

“Our education programme is an established part of the Key Stage 4 (Years 10 and 11) curriculum in a number of local secondary schools. Our education team give a presentation to students in the classroom, teaching them about the development of the foetus during pregnancy and the UK abortion laws. We show them a film clip about a teenager facing an unplanned pregnancy and encourage them to discuss the pros and cons of her different options.”

