Harold Fry film among the New Park screenings in Chichester

Jim Broadbent and Penelope Wilton star in The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry beginning a two-week residency at New Park.

Sick Of Myself

Harold discovers that a former friend and colleague of twenty years ago, Queenie Hennessy, has cancer and is in a hospice in Berwick-upon-Tweed. Instead of posting his feeble letter of condolence, Harold instead embarks on a 600-mile walk from Devon, believing that in some way his journey will help his friend to live.

The Three Colours trilogy comes to a captivating end with Red. Irène Jacob stars as a sweet-souled yet sombre runway model in Geneva whose life dramatically intersects with that of a bitter retired judge, played by Jean-Louis Trintignant. This is a profound and thoughtful film that will give you goosebumps.

The Night of the 12th features the young and ambitious Captain Vivés has just been appointed group leader at the Grenoble Criminal Squad when Clara's murder case lands on his desk. Vivés and his team investigate Clara's complex life and relations, but what starts as a professional and methodical immersion into the victim's life soon turns into a haunting obsession. A brutally engrossing drama.