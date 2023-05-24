Hastings Fat Tuesday gig gives platform to emerging talents from the south-east

Hastings Fat Tuesday CIC (HFT) continue their free monthly live music nights at the Brass, Hastings, showcasing another three emerging acts from the south-east.

Trin the Beatmaker

This month's event, held on Friday, May 26 from 7.30pm, features Sussex-based artists Trin the Beatmaker, Amber T and Poppy Rockett.

Spokeswoman Hannah Deeble said: “Curated and hosted by Melita Dennett from BBC Introducing Sussex and Surrey, the gigs are 14+ and designed to encourage young people to take their first steps into gig going, as well as offering a high quality evening of free live music for the whole community.

“Trin the Beatmaker is an Electronic Producer for Eastbourne. Trin has been beatmaking for many years, and has previously worked with UK artists including Ghetts, Killa P, Big Narstie, SHOTTY HORROH, FullMarx, Tuggy Fresh plus more. More recently, Trin has been teaming up with Rye based producer, singer, songwriter Simple Life making UKG, House, DnB, and Hip Hop. Trin & Simple Life had a great response after performing in the BBC Introducing Live lounge in August 2022 & has continued to be played and supported by Melita Dennett.

“Amber T is a West Sussex based Alt Pop singer/songwriter who has swiftly carved out a successful music career. At just 19 years old she has already released 10 incredible self-penned songs, been called “Brilliant” by Sir Elton John, featured on BBC Radio 1, BBC Sussex & Surrey and BBC Kent. With a gift for crafting infectious melodies and catchy songs, Amber has been carving out a music career since she was eight years old when she started performing at open mics.

“Poppy Rockett uses music as an escape from reality and she hopes that people feel the same when they listen to hers. Her Comfortable Silence EP launch gig in Jan 2023 was a sell out success. She has since been featured on BBC Introducing and appeared on BBC News South East. Poppy draws inspiration from many genres of music but some of her favourites are Radiohead, The Sundays, Fiona Apple, Beabadoobee, Mazzy Star, Jess Jo Stark, Lana Del Ray, Alannis Morrisette and Jeff Buckley to name but a few.

“Under the Radar will return on the last Friday of June with a ‘Sonics’ electronic special, part of HFT’s year long music programme supported by Youth Music.”

Hannah added: “Hastings Fat Tuesday CIC (HFT) is a not for profit organisation based on the south coast that delivers a year round programme of activity to support and showcase the local music scene in Hastings and St Leonards. This includes the flagship Hastings Fat Tuesday Music Festival that is now in its 14th year, a 3 day Sonic festival for all things electronic and experimental and a range of live music events, workshops and professional development sessions to support emerging and established musicians and the local community.”