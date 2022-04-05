Hastings panto announced

Tim McArthur

It will run from December 15-31 at Hastings White Rock Theatre, with tickets from £20 and a family saver ticket now on sale (whiterocktheatre.org.uk/0343 310 0031).

Dave Cameron, at the venue, said: “The enchanting family panto features our long-standing Hastings favourites Ben Watson and Tim McArthur in this spell-binding production this Christmas.

“Come and join us for the enchanting family pantomime.

“When an arrogant Prince is cursed to live as a beast, his only hope of salvation is to find love before the last petal falls from a magic rose. When pretty village girl Beauty comes into his life, is this the chance he has been waiting for?

“Make memories this Christmas with this fun-filled, family friendly fairy tale which has all the ingredients for a truly memorable pantomime – hilarious slapstick, plenty of audience interaction and marvellous musical numbers that you will be singing for days afterwards.

“Beauty and the Beast will be sure to make you laugh, cry and fall in love with a host of hilarious and hairy characters so book your tickets now and discover if Beauty can see beyond appearances and learn to love a beast!

“We are thrilled to announce that Hastings's favourites the fabulous Tim McArthur and the hilarious legend that is Ben Watson are back for what will be a sensational pantomime season.”

Beauty and the Beast runs at the White Rock Theatre from Thursday, December 15 2022 to Saturday, December 31 2022 with individual tickets available from £20 and a money-saving family ticket for three-plus people. Booking now open via whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

