Hit band Elbow announce Brighton gig date for 2024 – details of how to buy tickets
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lead singer Guy Garvey said Elbow’s first arena tour since 2018 marks a moment for the band to deliver the perfect show in celebration of that ten album career.
He added: “We love the intimacy of theatres, but we have some very big songs and the electricity of 20,000 people singing along cannot be denied. So, the big rooms it is and big shows they will be. Can’t wait to see everybody again.”
The dates see Elbow revisit the scenes of some of their greatest shows including a stop at the Brighton Centre on May 7.
The landmark release of a tenth studio album in March of 2024 for one of the UK’s most beloved bands underlines the importance of Elbow to the story of contemporary British music. Having established a reputation for crafting timeless music and cemented their position as one of the country’s most respected bands with their fourth studio album, the multi-platinum certified ‘The Seldom Seen Kid’, the band are now regarded as one of the most influential acts of the last 20 years.
Their nine studio albums to date have seen them amass a host of awards, including a BRIT, a Mercury prize, and multiple Ivor Novello songwriting awards. After performing at the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony the band were granted the freedom of their hometown of Bury.
The new album was written and recorded in their individual studios in Manchester and London and progressed with a period together in the Cotswolds. Production and mixing were finalised at their spiritual home of Blueprint Studios, Salford, central to all Elbow albums.