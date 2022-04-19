Holocaust controversy comedian Jimmy Carr announces Hastings date

Jimmy Carr

Carr has announced a visit to Hastings this summer as part of his Terribly Funny 2.0 tour.

He’s promising to perform ‘all new material for 2022’ in his latest show at the White Rock Theatre on Saturday, August 29.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carr was criticised in February for seeming to make light of the murders of hundreds of thousands of people from Europe's traveller communities during World War Two.

The description for Terribly Funny 2.0 reads:

“Jimmy’s show contains jokes about all kinds of terrible things.

“Terrible things that might have affected you or people you know and love.

“But they’re just jokes – they are not the terrible things.

“Having political correctness at a comedy show is like having health and safety at a rodeo.

“Now you’ve been warned, buy a ticket.”

Fraser Ward, at the White Rock Theatre, said: “Jimmy Carr has been scrutinised for his outrageous jokes, including a joke made during his Netflix special, His Dark Material. That became the most streamed UK stand-up special of 2021.

“The comedian is well known for his dark humour and unique laugh. Jimmy appears regularly on TV, having hosted Channel 4’s 8 Out of 10 Cats and The Big Fat Quiz shows for over 15 years.

“He’s visited Hastings on all of his previous six UK stand-up tours and become one of the most popular comedians amongst White Rock audiences.”