Going on Popmaster with ‘Sir’ Ken Bruce has always been a bucket list item for me.

I have listened on and off for a few years from when he was on BBC Radio 2. But I started to take it seriously – when I say seriously, I mean never miss an episode – in November 2022 when I began to log my totals. I have an orange A4 hardback notepad where I record my scores by each question, then I input the scores on a spreadsheet (who doesn’t love a spreadsheet?).

And where possible, I listen live at 10.30am every day to take a screen break and test my musical knowledge. And there is a semi-competitive edge as my colleague Steve Bone – who appeared on PopMaster in March 2021 – does the same. Then after we compare notes, he tests me on the 3 in 10s and so on. And when I say ‘semi-competitive’, it’s not really, Steve on most occasions batters me.

I was always scared that I would freeze live on the radio and embarrass myself – but I had an agreement with Steve that if I ever got the full house of 39 or average more than 25 per round in a week I would apply. I have got close to the 39 on a couple of occasions (second round of February 21 was the most recent time).

But the 25 average was always going to be my best route. When I start recording my results I was a solid 21 most rounds but it has started to build and got up 23s and 24s before, on week commencing January 20, I averaged 25.3 – thanks to a 33 on the final round of the week.

So I applied straight away and waited...and boy did I wait. It was nearly eight weeks before I got the call. It was good though, because in that eight weeks, Steve gave me some great revision including a few reverse 3 in 10s, one hit wonders from each decade, finish the song titles, classic albums and much more.

It was a great help and held me in good stead for my appearance. The nerves were jangling but hearing Ken’s voice was just the tonic – he makes you feel so at ease.

I was on second so I listened to Tom Brighton get his questions and he had some toughies and scored 21 (I would have got 24 on his round).

Mark Dunford with his PopMaster notepad and spreadsheet

Then it was my turn – I felt confident and it’s always on that first question. It’s normally a gimme but you never know and if you don’t get it, it can knock your confidence.

What I will do here is list the questions I got and see how you would have got on – remember 3 points for normal questions, 6 for a bonus. I picked Cops and Robbers for my bonus round.

The song Holiday was the 1984 top 40 debut for which superstar? What Phil Collins song has been number one in 2000 for Mariah Carey and Westlife and in 2005 for Steve Brookstein? BONUS You are going to hear the first number one single by the Police, the band consisted of Sting, Andy Summers and which other member? The song On My Radio in the late 70s was a hit for which group? In which year were these songs all Top 10 hits – Strong by Robbie Williams, Better Best Forgotten by Steps and No Scrubs by TLC? BONUS This song, called You Little Thief by Fergal Sharkey, was a follow up to his only number 1, what was that called? Having had number 1s in the 60s and 70s, the song You Win Again was the only number of the 80s for which group? What was In My Pocket according to Alanis Morisette’s single in 1995? BONUS We are going to play a song from 1983, please name the song and the artist? This was audio, please listen back to find out! The singer David Dundas had his only top 10 hit in 1976 with which top 3 song?

I failed on answers 4, 5 and 10 – I was cross that I got the year wrong! – but managed to score 30 and win the game. It went as well as I possibly could have imagined and I won the PopMaster board game. It was a great experience. But when it came to the 3 in 10 – where you have to name three songs by a named artist in 10 seconds – I had a shocker, but Ken wasn’t kind with the name he gave me.

Could you name three songs by Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel? I am sure there are lots who could but in all the kind messages I received after appearing, I was told I was ‘sold a pup’ and got a ‘stinker’ with the 3 in 10.

After the week I had covering Crawley Town with manager departures and arrivals, it was nice to take my mind of work for a few minutes and have this brilliant experience. It helped I did well but I would have enjoyed it just as much if I scored 6 points (which I have done before!).

And it was nice to say hello to a few people in my 30 seconds in the end including family and friends and I wished Scott Lindsey and Crawley Town the best of luck for the rest of the season.

Lindsey’s positive vibes since his return to the job has had an effect on everyone in the town and will give him some credit – along with Steve Bone – for giving me belief for my turn on PopMaster.