Jason Rebello offers Hastings jazz date

Jason Rebello

Classically trained at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, in the late 1980s Jason was inspired by the likes of Herbie Hancock and McCoy Tyner to move into the world of jazz. In 1990 he produced his number one debut album A Clearer View, which was produced by Weather Report saxophonist Wayne Shorter.

By the time he was 24 in 1993, Rebello already had three critically acclaimed albums under his belt.

In the late 90s, Jason travelled to New York to record Next Time Round with his trio featuring Jeff ‘Tain’ Watts and talented British bassist Orlando Le Fleming, who will be playing with him again at Jazz Hastings. The album was a return to acoustic jazz.

In 1998, Jason became Sting’s keyboard player, touring the world and recording with Sting’s band for six years. Through an introduction from Sting, he then met guitarist Jeff Beck, who was looking for a new keyboard player. Jason spent the next six years touring and recording with Beck’s band, while still finding time to work with artists such as Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins, Pee Wee Ellis, Joss Stone and Madeleine Peyroux.

In 2013, Jason decided he wanted to re-establish himself as a solo jazz artist, He has since released several critically acclaimed albums, one of which, ‘Held’ (2016), won best new CD in the British Jazz Awards.

He’ll be playing for this session with bass player Orlando Fleming, who has recently returned to the UK after two highly successful decades based in New York. On drums will be Jeremy Stacey, one of the go to session drummers who has performed with a stream of top artists from rock and jazz.