Joyful concert in the Old Town, Hastings

By Lynda Mary Foy
Contributor
Published 26th Nov 2024, 11:21 BST
Updated 26th Nov 2024, 11:44 BST

JOY to the World, a concert featuring music from the UK and abroad, will be staged at the Hastings Old Town church of All Saints’ on Friday, December 13.

The Hastings-based Sound Waves Community Choir, which was launched in 2009, will sing carols and songs in English from countries including South Africa, Ukraine, the Caribbean, Italy and Sweden.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and finishes 9pm, with the Acapella Bellas, another Hastings-based group, also taking part.

Wine and mince pies will be served for a donation to Music for Memory, a charity that provides free singing lessons for people with memory issues, including dementia.

The Cocktail Choir at St Clement's Church.The Cocktail Choir at St Clement's Church.
Meanwhile, the Christmas Fair at Old Town church of St Clement’s on Saturday, November 23, raised more than £1,300 to help maintain the two churches in the parish.

The event included songs and carols by the Cocktail Choir. There was a variety of stalls selling hand-made gifts, cakes, and Christmas decorations, and a flying visit by Father Christmas.

