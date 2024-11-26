Joyful concert in the Old Town, Hastings

JOY to the World, a concert featuring music from the UK and abroad, will be staged at the Hastings Old Town church of All Saints’ on Friday, December 13.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hastings-based Sound Waves Community Choir, which was launched in 2009, will sing carols and songs in English from countries including South Africa, Ukraine, the Caribbean, Italy and Sweden.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and finishes 9pm, with the Acapella Bellas, another Hastings-based group, also taking part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wine and mince pies will be served for a donation to Music for Memory, a charity that provides free singing lessons for people with memory issues, including dementia.

The Cocktail Choir at St Clement's Church.

Meanwhile, the Christmas Fair at Old Town church of St Clement’s on Saturday, November 23, raised more than £1,300 to help maintain the two churches in the parish.

The event included songs and carols by the Cocktail Choir. There was a variety of stalls selling hand-made gifts, cakes, and Christmas decorations, and a flying visit by Father Christmas.

Ends.