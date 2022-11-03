The annual East Sussex celebration takes place this weekend and is one of the biggest November 5 events in the country, with more than 30 processions taking place through the narrow streets of the town.

Traditionally, the Lewes bonfire societies carry huge tableaus of controversial public figures, which are burnt on to a bonfire at the end of the procession.

In Kent, Edenbridge Bonfire Society released images of their 10m tall Truss tableaux, which will be burnt at the town’s Recreation Ground’s firework display.

The figure shows the former Prime Minister holding a Guinness Book of World Records, after she became the shortest-serving PM in the country's history when she resigned from the position of October 22, 44 days after taking on the role.

The tableaux also depicts the Conservative MP with a lettuce on her shoulder, in reference to the Daily Star’s livestream of an iceberg lettuce outlasting Truss' time as Number 10.

Guardian columnist Zoe Williams saw models of Matt Hancock, with a naked woman draped across him, being engulfed in flames on the streets of the East Sussex town.

The night is infamous for the burning and destroying of models of recent cultural figures to highlight what the bonfire societies call ‘a problem or a grievance that the common man has with the powers’.

In the past, these figures have included David Cameron, Donald Trump and Boris Johnson.