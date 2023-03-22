Edit Account-Sign Out
Line-up confirmed for Loxwood Jazz, Gin and Blues Festival

The Loxwood Meadow’s gloriously indulgent Jazz, Gin and Blues Festival has confirmed another stunning line-up for Sunday, July 30.

By Heather JoyContributor
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 15:51 GMT

Hosting an intimate audience of just 500 people, music lovers will be able to spend an afternoon outdoors, under the boughs of the woodland trees, as they become immersed in a vibrant musical soundscape.

The new line-up features an eclectic mix of renowned and highly respected musicians; and with some brand new compositions being written for and performed live at the event for the first time, this spectacular afternoon of energy and musical genius is not to be missed.

Curated by Simon Bates, founder and organiser of the legendary Loxwood Jazz Club, the impressive line-up kicks off at 1.30pm with the Nigel Price Organ Trio, before the warming and comforting sounds of the extraordinary BPM indulge and delight with their unique and compelling sounds.

    Jazz, Gin and Blues Live in the Loxwood Meadow
    Jazz, Gin and Blues Live in the Loxwood Meadow
    Jazz, Gin and Blues Live in the Loxwood Meadow

    Bringing a new mix of extraordinary talent and breath taking creativity to this year’s stellar event, music lovers can have the rare opportunity to experience a musical partnership between The Simon Bates Quartet and Harry the Piano, one of the most gifted improvising pianists in the world.

    This musical extravaganza continues into the early evening with Ashton Jones and his captivating brand of musicianship and flair, along with the masterful, multi-instrumentalist and composer Harry Green.

    These sets run through to the final musical bars at 8pm.

    An exciting selection of local heritage food stalls will offer a selection to tempt and pamper all palates, providing the ingredients for the perfect afternoon with crème scones through to sizzling burgers, hog roast and tasty vegetarian and vegan options too.

    Jazz, Gin and Blues Live in the Loxwood Meadow
    Jazz, Gin and Blues Live in the Loxwood Meadow
    Jazz, Gin and Blues Live in the Loxwood Meadow

    And for the Gin lovers, independent local gin producers, including Cabin Pressure Spirits, G & H Spirits and Madame Jennifer Distillery will be on hand to help quench thirsts; along with real ale from the award-winning Langham Brewery, cider from Silly Moo and Mead from Loxwood Meadworks .

    The Loxwood Jazz, Gin and Blues festival takes place in the Loxwood Meadow, RH14 0AL, just off the B2133 between Wisborough Green and Loxwood. Gates open at 12pm. There is ample free parking.

    For tickets and more information, visit www.jazzginblues.co.uk; email [email protected], or call 07866 468632. Advance tickets: £25.

