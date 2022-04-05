Littlehampton Players Operatic Society offer first production for two and a half years

Littlehampton Players Operatic Society (LPOS) are offering Stephen Schwartz’s musical The Baker’s Wife, their first production for two and a half years.

By Phil Hewitt
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 1:05 pm
Grace Upcraft (Genevieve)

Chairman Simon Smith said: “And after some worrying periods during the rehearsal run, we think we’re in a position to get on stage!

“The stage of Littlehampton’s Windmill Theatre will be transformed into a Provencal village. LPOS is staging this little-known musical from Thursday to Saturday, April 7-9. With music by Stephen Schwartz (Godspell and Wicked are two of his more well-known scores) and book by Joseph Stein, this show focuses on the village of Concorde in the south of France. Set in the 1930s, the villagers are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their new baker, which will end the seven-week bread famine. When the new baker arrives, accompanied by his younger wife, the squabbles and tension in the village are alleviated – temporarily. Of course, being a musical, things can and do go wrong, and the small-minded villagers blame the baker’s wife for the return of their problems. Will everything be resolved, or will Concorde once again become a breadless village? In order to find out, you will need to come along to the Windmill for one of the performances.” Tickets (£14) can be purchased online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/littlehampton-players-operatic-society.

“The society is delighted to welcome some new members, some of whom have taken on major roles. These include Simon Jones (playing Aimable), Grace Upcraft (playing Genevieve,) and David Upcraft (Dominique).”

