It was 2004, and I was living in the USA to work at Walt Disney World for a year. Back then, I knew a few of their songs, but I’d be lying if I said I was a massive fan so wasn’t necessarily that bothered about going to see them.

But, I happened to be dating a Welsh boy who absolutely loved them, as I think is the standard position for all natives from Wales.

Tickets were purchased and I waited to see if the rock band from back home would be my cup of tea.

Stereophonics returned to perform in Brighton on Saturday night.

Luckily, I was an instant convert. Seeing them in such a small, intimate venue meant they could really interact with the crowd. And said crowd was especially enthusiastic, given it was largely made up of Disney employees originating from the UK.

Fast-forward 18 years, and the Welsh boy (now a man and my husband!) and I had the opportunity to see them perform again at the Brighton Centre on Saturday night.

If seeing them in a small venue was great, then seeing them pack out the Brighton Centre was epic.

With 25 years’ worth of songs to choose from, the set list was impressive. Support act KT Tunstall probably summed it up when she performed one of their hits, Pick a Part That’s New, and said ‘imagine having so many amazing songs that you don’t need to perform this one’.

If anything, lead vocalist Kelly Jones’s voice has improved like a fine wine with age.

In a set lasting more than two hours, he never once faltered.

The slick production featured six huge screens, and a ‘front of runway’ stage where several songs were performed, making it feel very interactive.

The show was littered with hits from their long career, with classics like Dakota, A Thousand Trees, Have a Nice Day, Bartender and the Thief and so many more getting the audience singing and dancing.

But it was, perhaps, the last-minute introduction of a song in tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins that was the most poignant moment.

News of the musician’s death had only broken that morning, and it was clear it had affected the band, who said they had met him several times. They also referenced knowing what it is like to lose a band member, after their former drummer Stuart Cable died in 2010.

They played Best of You, to rapturous applause.

I really hope they come back to the area soon as it was one of the best concerts I’ve seen in ages.