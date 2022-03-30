Lord of the Dance in Eastbourne offers "energy, enthusiasm and sheer talent"

Lord of the Dance - Previous Cast

Lord of the Dance premiered in Dublin in 1996. Much has changed in the intervening 25 years yet the production feels as fresh as ever.

That’s in part due to the changing cast with some of those performing at the Congress Theatre not yet born when Michael Flatley first presented his show and also down to the improving production values with a hi-tech laser backdrop and pyrotechnics complementing the mood of the dancing on stage whether heartening or menacing.

The appeal of the show – whether for those who have seen it many times before or for first-time attendees – is the universal and timeless themes in the storytelling: good triumphing over evil, love, rivalry, bravery.

None of which should detract from the energy, enthusiasm and sheer talent of the young dancers, musicians and singers in the cast who combine music, myth and legend. The speed of their footwork is matched by the speed of their costume changes as the narrative unfolds. One imagines it was as energetic backstage as it was on stage.

Cathal Keaney as the lead dancer is a worthy successor to Michael Flatley and he marshals the ensemble cast marvellously as the pace quickens towards the finale.

Whatever else has happened in the world, Lord of the Dance remains a hand-clapping, foot-tapping spectacle.

Lord of the Dance is on until Sunday 3 April at Congress Theatre, Eastbourne see eastbournetheatres.co.uk

Paul Bromley

