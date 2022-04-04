Michael Baker and BabyEleanor are Lewes gig guests

The April Hilltop Session in Lewes on April 7 feature Michael Baker and BabyEleanor.

Michael Baker

Spokesman Oliver Dudok van Heel said: “Brighton singer-songwriter Michael Baker and his trio will headline April's Hilltop Session at the Royal Oak in Lewes. His moving songwriting and sparse instrumentation results in heartfelt and intimate performances. Michael plays guitar, keys and harmonica, backed by Alfie Weedon on double bass, and Andrew Stuart-Buttle on violin, mandolin, synths & drum machines.

“The trio frequently lean into the possibilities of their set-up with songs featuring shimmering electronic chords and drones, and occasional bursts of controlled feedback or skittering drum patterns. Michael will be playing songs from his extensive songbook, including latest album 'How Come You Sleep' released last year.

“Supporting Michael will be BabyEleanor, a singer-songwriter based in Brighton, who is vocally influenced by the likes of Julie London and Ella Fitzgerald while lyrically and melodically taking inspiration from Anderson Pak, Eryka Badu and Amy Winehouse. She has many fans already, including Mumford & Sons' Ted Dwayne who praised her beautifully mellow voice.”

Tickets at www.hilltopsessions.co.uk

