Michael Jackson celebration in Eastbourne - how to get your tickets

Ben Bowman - credit Marcus Maschwitz

“He wouldn’t have been wanting to ask him who he had slept with the night before,” Ben says. “He would have wanted to know about the art.”

And that’s the way Ben – who brings his celebration of Michael Jackson to the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne on Thursday, June 30 at 7.30pm – hopes and believes we are now heading with Jackson himself, all these years after his death.

“Now he has passed, I think he is being recognised for what the whole world really should have cared about, the fact that he was an amazing artist.”

Ben himself has always been a huge fan: “I am one of those people that always loved watching him and trying and learning the dance moves. When I was 15 or 16, just about to leave school and didn’t know what to do with my life, I was mucking around in a science lesson, impersonating Jackson’s voice, and one of my friends said ‘You really sound like him! You should really do something with that!’”

Ben insists it would never have occurred to him, but he took the advice. His first show was two pounds a ticket. It sold out, and Ben has never looked back. He managed a café for the first three years alongside his Jackson activities, but at the age of 21, the Jackson work was taking off enough for him to be able to devote himself to it full time.

“I took the plunge and became a full-time impersonator, but the great thing about Michael Jackson is that you never stop learning. I say that with tribute acts you can only ever be as good as that person, but Michael Jackson was so great that you can never stop reaching new heights. There was just an air of mystery and also his absolute dedication to what he wanted to be. He wanted to be the greatest pop star that ever lived, and he was. He went for it and achieved it and more. He was a terrific writer, but also a terrific arranger and performer and singer and dancer. Everything about him was genius pop star.”

Of course, there was the strange side, Ben concedes: “He was the first pop star that made his life the biggest show-stopper on earth.”