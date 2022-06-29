The Aortic Dissection Charitable Trust: Worthing woman who launched aortic dissection charity to receive British Citizen Award

A Worthing woman who launched the UK’s first charity dedicated to aortic dissection education, research and policy change has been recognised with a British Citizen Award.

By Elaine Hammond
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 3:11 pm
Updated Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 3:15 pm

Catherine Fowler has been raising awareness of aortic dissection since her father Tim Fleming died suddenly from the rare condition in 2015 and in March last year, she launched The Aortic Dissection Charitable Trust to help improve diagnosis and save lives.

She described it as a ‘time critical medical emergency’, as the condition is detectable, treatable and survivable but in 33 per cent of cases, it is misdiagnosed. Her father, who was 69, was sent home from hospital with an incorrect diagnosis of indigestion.

Catherine will receive the British Citizen Award for Services to Healthcare and will be one of 25 people to be presented with the Medal of Honour at the Palace of Westminster on July 7.

Catherine Fowler, chairman of the trustees at The Aortic Dissection Charitable Trust, aims to save lives by raising awareness of the rare condition

She was nominated as a relentless campaigner, having started with a family petition and gone on to launch a national campaign in 2017 to drive change by increasing awareness in emergency medicine across the UK and Ireland.

Recognising that many patients with aortic dissection were still dying, Catherine broadened the scope to include improving the consistency of treatment. The trust is now also funding studies for medical research projects.

Catherine said she is passionate about driving change and dedicates all her time to the trust on a voluntary basis. She works with those responsible for healthcare policy and is an innovative speaker who has shared her own experiences with more than 2,000 healthcare professionals in the past 12 months.

Catherine Fowler with her father, Tim Fleming, who was sent home from hospital with an incorrect diagnosis of indigestion

She is also the patient and public voice representative on NHS England’s cardiac clinical reference group, the Cardiac Pathways Improvement Programme and the Clinical Policy Unit’s cardiac programme.

The British Citizen Award is now in its eighth year, with two presentation ceremonies per year recognising exceptional individuals who positively impact their communities, charities, and individual cause.

